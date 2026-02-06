Houston Christian faces SE Louisiana on 7-game road slide

Houston Christian Huskies (8-15, 4-10 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-17, 3-11 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (8-15, 4-10 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-17, 3-11 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian will aim to break its seven-game road skid when the Huskies face SE Louisiana.

The Lions are 3-5 on their home court. SE Louisiana is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 4-10 in conference play. Houston Christian has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

SE Louisiana’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 68.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 70.5 SE Louisiana gives up to opponents.

The Lions and Huskies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Elyzee is shooting 45.2% and averaging 11.0 points for the Lions. Makhi Myles is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kylin Green is scoring 10.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Huskies. Demari Williams is averaging 14.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 62.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

