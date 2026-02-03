House scores 22 as Southern Illinois knocks off Illinois State 54-50

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Quel’Ron House’s 22 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Illinois State 54-50 on Tuesday night. House shot…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Quel’Ron House’s 22 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Illinois State 54-50 on Tuesday night.

House shot 9 of 16 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Salukis (10-13, 4-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Rolyns Aligbe scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc and added 12 rebounds.

Chase Walker led the way for the Redbirds (15-8, 7-5) with 12 points. Landon Wolf added 11 points for Illinois State. Johnny Kinziger finished with 10 points, four assists and three steals.

House scored eight points in the first half and Southern Illinois went into the break trailing 24-22. Southern Illinois used a 7-0 second-half run to take the lead at 44-41 with 4:53 remaining in the half. House scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.