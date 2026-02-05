House leads Southern Illinois against Murray State after 22-point game

Murray State Racers (17-7, 9-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (10-13, 4-8 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (17-7, 9-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (10-13, 4-8 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts Murray State after Quel’Ron House scored 22 points in Southern Illinois’ 54-50 win over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Salukis are 6-4 in home games. Southern Illinois ranks fifth in the MVC in team defense, allowing 71.0 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Racers are 9-4 against MVC opponents. Murray State is fourth in the MVC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Fredrick King averaging 5.3.

Southern Illinois is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State averages 15.1 more points per game (86.1) than Southern Illinois gives up to opponents (71.0).

The Salukis and Racers match up Friday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: House is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Salukis. Rolyns Aligbe is averaging 10.3 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Javon Jackson is averaging 16.6 points for the Racers. Roman Domon is averaging 14.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Racers: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

