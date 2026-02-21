Holy Cross plays Bucknell following Disu’s 20-point performance

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-19, 4-11 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (8-20, 5-10 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-19, 4-11 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (8-20, 5-10 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces Bucknell after Aiden Disu scored 20 points in Holy Cross’ 86-83 loss to the Lafayette Leopards.

The Bison have gone 5-7 at home. Bucknell is 2-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Crusaders are 4-11 in conference play. Holy Cross is third in the Patriot League allowing 73.4 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

Bucknell’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross averages 68.1 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 77.0 Bucknell gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Holy Cross won 65-58 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Declan Ryan led Holy Cross with 14 points, and Aleksander Pachucki led Bucknell with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amon Dorries is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bison. Achile Spadone is averaging 16.3 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyler Boston is shooting 43.2% and averaging 13.7 points for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Crusaders: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.