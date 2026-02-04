Holmes leads Texas Southern against Bethune-Cookman

Texas Southern Tigers (9-12, 5-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-19, 1-8 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers (9-12, 5-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-19, 1-8 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits Bethune-Cookman after Daeja Holmes scored 34 points in Texas Southern’s 72-63 victory against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers.

The Wildcats have gone 2-4 at home. Bethune-Cookman allows 70.0 points and has been outscored by 15.5 points per game.

The Tigers are 5-4 in SWAC play. Texas Southern is third in the SWAC with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Taliyah Logwood averaging 5.2.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 34.7% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 39.7% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern averages 67.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 70.0 Bethune-Cookman gives up.

The Wildcats and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janessa Kelley is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging five points. Daimoni Dorsey is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

Holmes is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.9 points. Logwood is shooting 37.9% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 53.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

