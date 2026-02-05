Hofstra faces Monmouth, aims to break 7-game skid

Monmouth Hawks (13-7, 6-3 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (3-17, 1-8 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Monmouth Hawks (13-7, 6-3 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (3-17, 1-8 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra comes into the matchup against Monmouth as losers of seven games in a row.

The Pride have gone 1-7 at home. Hofstra is 1-13 against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 6-3 in CAA play. Monmouth has a 4-6 record against teams over .500.

Hofstra averages 51.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 57.1 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 64.1 points per game, 0.5 more than the 63.6 Hofstra gives up to opponents.

The Pride and Hawks face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Von Essen is shooting 23.5% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 4.9 points. Chloe Sterling is shooting 30.2% and averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games.

Gigi Gamble averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Divine Dibula is averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 1-9, averaging 48.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.