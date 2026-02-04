Hodge leads UNC Wilmington against William & Mary after 23-point showing

William & Mary Tribe (14-8, 5-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-3, 8-1 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

William & Mary Tribe (14-8, 5-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-3, 8-1 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays William & Mary after Nolan Hodge scored 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 82-73 win over the Towson Tigers.

The Seahawks are 11-1 in home games. UNC Wilmington is fourth in the CAA scoring 77.9 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Tribe are 5-5 in conference play. William & Mary ranks eighth in the CAA shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

UNC Wilmington scores 77.9 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 77.1 William & Mary gives up. William & Mary has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

The Seahawks and Tribe match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hodge averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Patrick Wessler is shooting 65.2% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi is averaging 11.5 points for the Tribe. Kilian Brockhoff is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Tribe: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

