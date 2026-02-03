High Point Panthers take on the Winthrop Eagles, aim for 11th straight win

High Point Panthers (20-2, 9-0 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (11-12, 4-5 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6…

High Point Panthers (20-2, 9-0 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (11-12, 4-5 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point seeks to keep its 10-game win streak alive when the Panthers take on Winthrop.

The Eagles are 7-2 on their home court. Winthrop ranks seventh in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Panthers are 9-0 in Big South play. High Point is second in the Big South with 15.3 assists per game led by Aaliyah Collins averaging 4.2.

Winthrop averages 65.4 points, 7.9 more per game than the 57.5 High Point gives up. High Point has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

The Eagles and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amourie Porter is scoring 15.4 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Eagles. Madison Ruff is averaging 11 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Anna Haeger is averaging 7.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Macy Spencer is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Panthers: 10-0, averaging 76.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

