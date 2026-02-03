High Point hosts Sumler and Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-12, 2-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (20-4, 8-1 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-12, 2-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (20-4, 8-1 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays High Point after A’lahn Sumler scored 26 points in Charleston Southern’s 84-75 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Panthers are 13-1 in home games. High Point is the top team in the Big South with 19.3 fast break points.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-6 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

High Point averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conrad Martinez is averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Terry Anderson is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sumler is averaging 18.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Buccaneers. Brycen Blaine is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 89.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 80.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.