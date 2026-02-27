High Point hosts South Carolina Upstate, seeks 25th win of season

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-19, 5-10 Big South) at High Point Panthers (24-4, 13-2 Big South) High Point, North Carolina;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-19, 5-10 Big South) at High Point Panthers (24-4, 13-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point will aim for its 25th win of the season when the Panthers face the South Carolina Upstate.

The Panthers have gone 14-1 at home. High Point averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game.

The Spartans are 5-10 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate allows 63.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

High Point averages 75.1 points, 11.5 more per game than the 63.6 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game High Point gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. High Point won the last meeting 72-58 on Jan. 3. Macy Spencer scored 20 points points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Collins is averaging 15.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Panthers. Spencer is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kinley Paterson is averaging 3.3 points for the Spartans. Cassie Gallagher is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 56.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.