High Point defeats Charleston Southern 80-55

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Rob Martin’s 22 points helped High Point defeat Charleston Southern 80-55 on Wednesday.

Martin had eight steals for the Panthers (21-4, 9-1 Big South Conference). Owen Aquino added 18 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and had eight rebounds. Conrad Martinez finished with 13 points, while adding four steals.

Jesse Hafemeister finished with 21 points for the Buccaneers (11-13, 2-7). Brycen Blaine added 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for Charleston Southern. The Buccaneers have lost seven in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

