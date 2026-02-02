Henley leads Grand Canyon against Air Force after 20-point game

Air Force Falcons (3-18, 0-10 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-7, 7-3 MWC) Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force Falcons (3-18, 0-10 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-7, 7-3 MWC)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Air Force after Jaden Henley scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 86-69 victory over the Boise State Broncos.

The Antelopes have gone 10-2 at home. Grand Canyon leads the MWC in rebounding, averaging 34.5 boards. Nana Owusu-Anane leads the Antelopes with 8.5 rebounds.

The Falcons are 0-10 in conference play. Air Force is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Grand Canyon scores 74.5 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 77.2 Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Grand Canyon gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henley is averaging 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Antelopes. Makaih Williams is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Lucas Hobin is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 11.1 points. Kam Sanders is shooting 37.1% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 56.0 points, 24.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

