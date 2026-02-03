Henderson scores 30 to lead Portland State to 88-65 victory over Idaho State

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson scored 30 points to lead Portland State to an 88-65 victory over Idaho State…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson scored 30 points to lead Portland State to an 88-65 victory over Idaho State on Monday night.

Henderson made 10 of 18 shots, including both of his 3-point attempts, and 8 of 10 free throws for the Vikings (15-6, 9-1 Big Sky Conference). He also handed out seven assists.

Terri Miller Jr. totaled 22 points and three steals for Portland State. Kelcy Phipps scored 11 off the bench on 4-for-4 shooting with a 3-pointer.

Caleb Van De Griend came off the bench to score 13 for the Bengals (10-13, 3-7), who trailed 43-32 at halftime. Evan Otten had 12 points and Connor Hollenbeck scored 10.

