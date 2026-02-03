Haskins and Saint Joseph’s (PA) host George Washington

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-9, 4-5 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (14-8, 6-3 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-9, 4-5 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (14-8, 6-3 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts George Washington after Dasear Haskins scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 67-58 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Hawks are 9-2 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Revolutionaries are 4-5 in conference games. George Washington ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.9% George Washington allows to opponents. George Washington averages 12.4 more points per game (84.4) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up to opponents (72.0).

The Hawks and Revolutionaries square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaiden Glover averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Deuce Jones is averaging 15.8 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Christian Jones is averaging 10.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Revolutionaries. Rafael Castro is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.