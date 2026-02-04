Hampton Pirates face the Elon Phoenix on 3-game losing streak

Elon Phoenix (13-10, 5-5 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (10-13, 4-6 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton…

Elon Phoenix (13-10, 5-5 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (10-13, 4-6 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton heads into the matchup against Elon after losing three games in a row.

The Pirates have gone 7-1 at home. Hampton averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Phoenix are 5-5 in CAA play. Elon ranks third in the CAA shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Hampton scores 69.0 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 78.2 Elon gives up. Elon averages 14.4 more points per game (82.4) than Hampton allows to opponents (68.0).

The Pirates and Phoenix match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Eley is shooting 47.1% and averaging 12.7 points for the Pirates. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Chandler Cuthrell is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Phoenix. Bryson Cokley is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

