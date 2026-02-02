Hamoda, Dunkley help Nicholls State earn 61-58 victory over Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Zee Hamoda had 16 points and Jalik Dunkley posted a double-double to help Nicholls State hold…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Zee Hamoda had 16 points and Jalik Dunkley posted a double-double to help Nicholls State hold on for a 61-58 victory over Northwestern State on Monday night.

Hamoda also snagged eight rebounds for the Colonels (10-13, 9-5 Southland Conference). Dunkley totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds and made two free throws with one second left to help clinch the victory. Jalin Rice added 11 points.

The Demons (6-16, 4-9) were led by Chris Mubiru, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Micah Thomas and Izzy Miles both scored 11 with Thomas adding three steals.

Hamoda scored nine points in the first half for Nicholls State, who led 34-20 at the break. Rice’s jump shot with 4:54 remaining in the second half gave Nicholls State the lead for good at 52-51.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.