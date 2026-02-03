Hadnot and Purdue Fort Wayne host Youngstown State

Youngstown State Penguins (11-12, 4-8 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-9, 8-4 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday,…

Youngstown State Penguins (11-12, 4-8 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-9, 8-4 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Youngstown State after Corey Hadnot II scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 83-71 win over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Mastodons have gone 10-2 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Penguins have gone 4-8 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State ranks sixth in the Horizon League shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Youngstown State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hadnot is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Mastodons. Mikale Stevenson is averaging 16.1 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cris Carroll is averaging 17.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Penguins. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 24.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Penguins: 3-7, averaging 79.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

