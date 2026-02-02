Gunn, DePaul Blue Demons to host Ejiofor and the No. 25 St. John’s Red Storm

St. John’s Red Storm (16-5, 9-1 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-10, 4-7 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (16-5, 9-1 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-10, 4-7 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zuby Ejiofor and No. 25 St. John’s visit CJ Gunn and DePaul in Big East play Tuesday.

The Blue Demons are 10-3 in home games. DePaul scores 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Red Storm are 9-1 in conference matchups. St. John’s is second in the Big East scoring 85.4 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

DePaul is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.6% St. John’s allows to opponents. St. John’s scores 16.0 more points per game (85.4) than DePaul gives up (69.4).

The Blue Demons and Red Storm match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunn averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Layden Blocker is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ejiofor is scoring 15.7 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Red Storm. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 84.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

