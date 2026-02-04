Green has 27, Tulsa downs Florida Atlantic 78-76

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — David Green had 27 points in Tulsa’s 78-76 win against Florida Atlantic on Wednesday night.…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — David Green had 27 points in Tulsa’s 78-76 win against Florida Atlantic on Wednesday night.

Miles Barnstable made two free throws with 32 seconds left for a 78-73 lead.

Green shot 11 for 20 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Golden Hurricane (20-3, 8-2 American Athletic Conference). Barnstable scored 15 points while finishing 3 of 8 from 3-point range and 6 for 7 from the line. Tyler Behrend had 11 points and went 4 of 7 from the field.

It was the seventh straight win for the Golden Hurricane.

The Owls (14-10, 6-5) were led in scoring by Niccolo Moretti, who finished with 25 points, five assists and two steals. Isaiah Elohim added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Florida Atlantic. Josiah Parker had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Green scored eight points in the first half and Tulsa went into the break trailing 32-25. Green had 19 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

