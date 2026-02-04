Green Bay visits Robert Morris following Leroux’s 21-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (18-5, 13-0 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (15-7, 8-5 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST…

Green Bay Phoenix (18-5, 13-0 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (15-7, 8-5 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts Green Bay after Ava Leroux scored 21 points in Robert Morris’ 76-71 win over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Colonials are 8-2 in home games. Robert Morris is third in the Horizon with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Eva Levingston averaging 2.2.

The Phoenix are 13-0 in conference games. Green Bay ranks third in the Horizon shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Robert Morris makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Green Bay averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Robert Morris allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aislin is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 11.9 points. Myriam Traore is shooting 48.1% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

Jenna Guyer is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Phoenix. Maddy Skorupski is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 71.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.