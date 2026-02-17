Gray leads Rhode Island against La Salle after 30-point game

Rhode Island Rams (23-2, 14-0 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (14-11, 7-7 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (23-2, 14-0 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (14-11, 7-7 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays La Salle after Brooklyn Gray scored 30 points in Rhode Island’s 79-63 win over the George Mason Patriots.

The Explorers have gone 6-6 at home. La Salle is seventh in the A-10 scoring 65.1 points while shooting 39.9% from the field.

The Rams are 14-0 in conference matchups. Rhode Island is the A-10 leader with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Vital averaging 4.5.

La Salle averages 65.1 points, 11.6 more per game than the 53.5 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than La Salle allows.

The Explorers and Rams meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joan Quinn averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Ashleigh Connor is shooting 48.6% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

Albina Syla is averaging 8.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Rams. Gray is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Rams: 10-0, averaging 68.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points.

