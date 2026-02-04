Glover’s 23 lead Saint Joseph’s over George Washington 76-73

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaiden Glover scored 23 points as Saint Joseph’s beat George Washington 76-73 on Wednesday. Glover went 8…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaiden Glover scored 23 points as Saint Joseph’s beat George Washington 76-73 on Wednesday.

Glover went 8 of 9 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Hawks (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Derek Simpson scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 15 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and five assists. Dasear Haskins shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Revolutionaries (13-10, 4-6) were led by Trey Autry, who recorded 15 points. Garrett Johnson added 13 points for George Washington. Jean Aranguren had 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Glover scored 11 points in the first half for Saint Joseph’s, which led 35-30 at the break. Haskins’ layup with 11:39 remaining in the second half gave Saint Joseph’s the lead for good at 50-49.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.