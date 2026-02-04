Gittens, Sacred Heart Pioneers host the Fairfield Stags

Fairfield Stags (14-10, 6-7 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-14, 6-7 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (14-10, 6-7 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-14, 6-7 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Benjamin and Fairfield take on Dashon Gittens and Sacred Heart in MAAC play.

The Pioneers have gone 5-4 in home games. Sacred Heart has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Stags have gone 6-7 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield has a 5-7 record against teams above .500.

Sacred Heart is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield averages 75.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 77.0 Sacred Heart gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anquan Hill is scoring 16.9 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Pioneers. Gittens is averaging 14.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Braden Sparks is shooting 39.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the Stags. Benjamin is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Stags: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.