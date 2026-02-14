Giles scores 31 as Wichita State beats Tulsa 81-77

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenyon Giles’ 31 points led Wichita State over Tulsa 81-77 on Saturday. Giles added five rebounds…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenyon Giles’ 31 points led Wichita State over Tulsa 81-77 on Saturday.

Giles added five rebounds for the Shockers (16-10, 8-5 American Athletic Conference). Dillon Battie finished 6 of 7 from the floor to add 13 points. Will Berg shot 3 of 8 from the field and 6 for 12 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Tylen Riley led the way for the Golden Hurricane (20-6, 8-5) with 21 points. Tulsa also got 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Miles Barnstable. Jaylen Lawal finished with 10 points.

Giles scored 12 points in the first half and Wichita State went into halftime trailing 41-35. Giles scored 19 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Wichita State to a four-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

