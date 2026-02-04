Giles puts up 23, Wichita State takes down Charlotte 74-64

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenyon Giles had 23 points in Wichita State’s 74-64 victory against Charlotte on Wednesday. Giles went…

Giles went 9 of 21 from the field (4 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Shockers (14-9, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Karon Boyd scored 18 points, going 7 of 12 from the floor.

Dezayne Mingo led the 49ers (13-10, 7-3) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Charlotte also got 11 points from Major Freeman. Arden Conyers had 10 points.

Wichita State took the lead for good with 6:04 to go in the first half. The score was 35-34 at halftime, with Boyd racking up 14 points. Wichita State used a 10-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 57-43.

