Georgetown faces Creighton, looks for 4th straight win

Creighton Bluejays (12-10, 6-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (12-10, 4-7 Big East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Hoyas take on Creighton.

The Hoyas are 8-4 on their home court. Georgetown is seventh in the Big East with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Vincent Iwuchukwu averaging 2.0.

The Bluejays are 6-5 against Big East opponents. Creighton scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Georgetown’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 77.3 points per game, 4.4 more than the 72.9 Georgetown allows to opponents.

The Hoyas and Bluejays square off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Lewis is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 12.4 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Josh Dix is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bluejays. Austin Swartz is averaging 15.9 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

