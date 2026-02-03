George Mason faces Duquesne after Mincy’s 22-point game

Duquesne Dukes (12-10, 4-5 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (20-2, 8-1 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (12-10, 4-5 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (20-2, 8-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Duquesne after Kory Mincy scored 22 points in George Mason’s 77-73 victory against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Patriots are 14-0 on their home court. George Mason is seventh in the A-10 scoring 76.8 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Dukes are 4-5 against conference opponents. Duquesne has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

George Mason averages 76.8 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 76.7 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The Patriots and Dukes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy is shooting 48.8% and averaging 16.9 points for the Patriots. Masai Troutman is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jakub Necas is averaging 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

