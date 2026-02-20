Garland leads San Jose State against Boise State after 29-point game

San Jose State Spartans (7-19, 2-13 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (15-11, 7-8 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits Boise State after Colby Garland scored 29 points in San Jose State’s 87-71 victory against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Broncos are 9-4 in home games. Boise State is fifth in the MWC scoring 78.4 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Spartans are 2-13 in MWC play. San Jose State is 5-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Boise State’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game San Jose State gives up. San Jose State’s 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Boise State has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Boise State won the last matchup 89-58 on Jan. 28. Drew Fielder scored 16 points points to help lead the Broncos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fielder is shooting 53.6% and averaging 14.0 points for the Broncos. Dylan Andrews is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Garland is averaging 19.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Spartans. Pasha Goodarzi is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 24.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

