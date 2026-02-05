Gaines-Wyatt and Hampton win 87-79 in 2OT against Elon

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt scored 23 points and Etienne Strothers added 18 points as Hampton knocked off Elon 87-79 in double overtime…

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt scored 23 points and Etienne Strothers added 18 points as Hampton knocked off Elon 87-79 in double overtime on Thursday.

Gaines-Wyatt also contributed three steals for the Pirates (11-13, 5-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Daniel Johnson scored 18 points while going 6 of 17 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added seven rebounds.

Chandler Cuthrell led the Phoenix (13-11, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 32 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Ned Hull added 15 points for Elon. Ja’Juan Carr also had 13 points.

Hampton took a 23-17 lead in the first half with a 12-2 run. Gaines-Wyatt paced their team in scoring with nine first-half points as the two sides entered the locker room at halftime tied at 33. Johnson scored the final bucket of regulation, a 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining. Hull knocked down a 3-pointer to keep the game tied at 73 to head to a second overtime. A 7-0 run for the Pirates in double overtime sealed the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.