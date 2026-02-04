Furman hosts Chattanooga after McPherson’s 20-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (15-5, 7-0 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-8, 6-1 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (15-5, 7-0 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-8, 6-1 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits Furman after Izzy McPherson scored 20 points in Chattanooga’s 61-40 victory against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Paladins are 9-2 on their home court. Furman leads the SoCon in rebounding, averaging 36.4 boards. Clare Coyle leads the Paladins with 9.3 rebounds.

The Mocs have gone 7-0 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is fifth in the SoCon scoring 64.6 points per game and is shooting 42.0%.

Furman’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Furman gives up.

The Paladins and Mocs meet Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Bailey is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 6.3 points. Alyssa Ervin is averaging 16.2 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

Caia Elisaldez is averaging 14.9 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 13.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Mocs: 10-0, averaging 65.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.3 points.

