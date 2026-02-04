Fudd scores 25 points as No. 1 UConn routs DePaul 86-40 for 40th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 25 points, and No. 1 UConn won its 40th straight game dating to last…

CHICAGO (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 25 points, and No. 1 UConn won its 40th straight game dating to last season, routing DePaul 86-40 on Wednesday night.

Fudd made four 3-pointers. Sarah Strong added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, and the defending national champions made it look easy yet again.

The Huskies (24-0, 13-0 Big East) have won 19 straight by at least 25 points, the longest streak by a Division I team over the past 25 years. All but one of their games this season have been decided by double digits.

Coming off a 30-point blowout over Tennessee and the most lopsided win in their storied rivalry, there was no letdown against DePaul (5-20, 2-12). The Huskies wasted no time burying the Blue Demons, outscoring them 31-10 in the first quarter.

UConn shot 60.7% in the game and made 7 of 14 3-pointers. The Huskies dominated in the paint 54-20 and turned 18 turnovers into 28 points.

Kate Novik and Michelle Ojo scored 10 apiece for DePaul, which shot 27.8% overall and was just 4 of 23 on 3-pointers.

UConn beat DePaul by 67 on Dec. 7 for its most lopsided win of the season. And the Huskies wasted no time taking control in this one.

Fudd scored 13 points and made all five shots in the first quarter. The Huskies were up 16-8 when she nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to start a 15-0 run. Fudd finished it with a three-point play in the closing minute of the quarter to make it 31-8 before DePaul’s Novik scored on a put-back at the buzzer.

Up next

UConn: Hosts Butler at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford on Saturday.

DePaul: Hosts St. John’s on Tuesday. ___

