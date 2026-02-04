Fricks scores 25, Marshall beats Southern Miss 81-77

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Wyatt Fricks scored 25 points as Marshall beat Southern Miss 81-77 on Wednesday. Fricks had seven…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Wyatt Fricks scored 25 points as Marshall beat Southern Miss 81-77 on Wednesday.

Fricks had seven rebounds and three blocks for the Thundering Herd (15-8, 7-4 Sun Belt Conference). Noah Otshudi scored 17 points while going 5 of 10 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to go with six assists. Jalen Speer shot 6 of 13, including 3 of 7 from beyond the arc, to finish with 15 points.

The Golden Eagles (12-13, 6-7) were led in scoring by Djahi Binet, who finished with 31 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Dylan Brumfield added 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals for Southern Miss. Israel Hart had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

