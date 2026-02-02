Freitag and Buffalo host No. 24 Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (22-0, 10-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (14-8, 4-6 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (22-0, 10-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (14-8, 4-6 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts No. 24 Miami (OH) after Daniel Freitag scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 95-83 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Bulls have gone 6-5 at home. Buffalo has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The RedHawks are 10-0 in conference play. Miami (OH) scores 93.7 points while outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game.

Buffalo averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Buffalo gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freitag is averaging 20.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

Brant Byers is averaging 15.4 points for the RedHawks. Eian Elmer is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 82.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 96.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 54.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.