Fournier scores 26 as No. 9 Duke beats N.C. State for 17th straight win

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Toby Fournier had 26 points and 12 rebounds as No. 9 Duke extended its winning streak…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Toby Fournier had 26 points and 12 rebounds as No. 9 Duke extended its winning streak to 17 games by beating N.C. State 83-65 on Thursday night.

Arianna Roberson scored 15 points in 17 minutes off the bench, Ashlon Jackson had 14 points and Riley Nelson added 10 points — all in the first half — as Duke (20-6, 15-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), combined with Sunday’s topping of North Carolina, beat two in-state rivals in a five-day period.

With three regular-season games remaining, the Blue Devils are riding their longest winning streak since a 20-game stretch in 2010-11. They lead No. 8 Louisville by one game in the ACC.

Khamil Pierre scored 24 points and Zoe Brooks had 21 for N.C. State (17-9, 10-5), which has lost three of its last five games. The Wolfpack went 0 for 6 on 3-point attempts, marking the first time in more than three years that they did not have a 3-point basket in a game.

Buoyed by Fournier’s 8-for-13 shooting and Robertson’s 7-for-9 mark, Duke shot 49.2% from the field and had a 41-25 rebounding advantage. Fournier was 9 for 10 on free throws.

N.C. State trimmed a 20-point deficit to 54-48 on Brooks’ two free throws with 1:36 left in the third quarter. The Wolfpack had only one point for nearly the next 4 1/2 minutes. By the time Fournier and Roberson drained back-to-back 3s, the Blue Devils were up 68-53.

Nelson had 10 points as Duke broke out to a 21-8 lead. The Blue Devils made 11 of 15 shots in the first quarter.

N.C. State has nine losses in a season for only the second time in eight years.

Up Next

N.C. State: Sunday vs. Syracuse.

Duke: Sunday at Clemson.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.