Fordham Rams take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on 4-game slide

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-11, 6-4 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-13, 1-10 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-11, 6-4 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-13, 1-10 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham enters the matchup against Loyola Chicago as losers of four games in a row.

The Rams are 7-6 in home games. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Emma Wilson-Saltos leads the Rams with 5.7 boards.

The Ramblers are 6-4 in conference matchups. Loyola Chicago gives up 61.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.2 points per game.

Fordham scores 63.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 61.5 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 56.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 64.5 Fordham allows.

The Rams and Ramblers match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Black is averaging 18.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Rams. Lakresha Edwards is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

Alex-Anne Bessette is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Ramblers. Alexa Kinas is averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 1-9, averaging 56.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 60.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.