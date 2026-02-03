Florida International faces Middle Tennessee after Stephenson’s 20-point showing

Florida International Panthers (10-11, 3-7 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-10, 5-5 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Florida International Panthers (10-11, 3-7 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-10, 5-5 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits Middle Tennessee after Corey Stephenson scored 20 points in Florida International’s 78-74 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Blue Raiders have gone 8-3 at home. Middle Tennessee has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers are 3-7 against CUSA opponents. Florida International scores 82.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Middle Tennessee averages 73.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 78.5 Florida International allows. Florida International averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Middle Tennessee allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamari Lands is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Alec Oglesby is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stephenson is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 17.7 points and 6.5 rebounds. Zawdie Jackson is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 77.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.