Florida A&M visits Alcorn State following Henderson’s 20-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (7-15, 6-5 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (12-10, 9-2 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State hosts Florida A&M after Kiarra Henderson scored 20 points in Alcorn State’s 64-60 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Braves are 7-1 on their home court. Alcorn State is the top team in the SWAC with 13.4 assists per game led by Henderson averaging 4.6.

The Rattlers are 6-5 in SWAC play. Florida A&M is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.5 turnovers per game.

Alcorn State is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M’s 35.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has given up to its opponents (38.6%).

The Braves and Rattlers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakia Cheatham is scoring 12.6 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Braves. Henderson is averaging 10.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, five assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Shaniyah McCarthy is scoring 12.1 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Rattlers. Tahnyjia Purifoy is averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 59.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

