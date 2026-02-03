Fields leads Old Dominion against Louisiana after 26-point performance

Old Dominion Monarchs (13-10, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-20, 1-11 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (13-10, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-20, 1-11 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces Louisiana after Simaru Fields scored 26 points in Old Dominion’s 86-83 loss to the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 2-9 in home games. Louisiana is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Monarchs are 5-6 against conference opponents. Old Dominion scores 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Louisiana’s average of 3.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bianca Silva is averaging 5.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Mikaylah Manley is averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the last 10 games.

Fields is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Monarchs. En’Dya Buford is averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 1-9, averaging 51.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 31.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

