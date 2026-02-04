Fens and South Dakota win 82-75 in OT against Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cameron Fens scored 23 points and Jordan Crawford added eight in overtime as South Dakota…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cameron Fens scored 23 points and Jordan Crawford added eight in overtime as South Dakota took down Kansas City 82-75 on Wednesday night.

Fens added 12 rebounds for the Coyotes (13-12, 5-5 Summit League). Uzziah Buntyn scored 20 points and added five rebounds and four steals. Crawford finished with 16 points.

The Roos (4-20, 1-9) were led by Chris Dockery, who recorded 17 points and eight rebounds. CJ Evans added 16 points and four assists for UMKC. Jerome Palm finished with 14 points. The loss was the Roos’ eighth straight.

South Dakota entered halftime down 31-23, but outscored UMKC by eight points in the second half to end regulation tied 64-64. Crawford scored the Coyotes’ eight the overtime points going 2 of 3 from the field.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

