Falslev scores 19 as Utah State takes down New Mexico 86-66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Mason Falslev’s 19 points helped Utah State defeat New Mexico 86-66 on Wednesday night.

Falslev shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (19-3, 10-2 Mountain West Conference). Michael Collins Jr. shot 5 for 12 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Karson Templin shot 4 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Tomislav Buljan led the way for the Lobos (18-5, 9-3) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Tajavis Miller added 11 points for New Mexico. Jake Hall had 10 points.

Utah State took the lead with 41 seconds remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Kolby King led the Aggies team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 36-33 at the break. Utah State pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 20 points. The Aggies outscored New Mexico by 17 points in the final half, as Falslev led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

