Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Hackett and Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (9-14, 6-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (7-16, 4-6 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (9-14, 6-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (7-16, 4-6 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Davante Hackett scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 65-54 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Knights have gone 5-4 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks third in the NEC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 2.2.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-4 against NEC opponents. Stonehill has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 66.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 71.7 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Parnell is shooting 39.2% and averaging 12.5 points for the Knights. Joey Niesman is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rex Sunderland is averaging 5.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Skyhawks. Hackett is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.