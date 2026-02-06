Evansville faces UIC after Runner’s 22-point outing

Evansville Purple Aces (6-17, 4-8 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-12, 5-6 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville…

Evansville Purple Aces (6-17, 4-8 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-12, 5-6 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits UIC after Camryn Runner scored 22 points in Evansville’s 83-59 victory against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Flames have gone 6-6 in home games. UIC has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

The Purple Aces are 4-8 in conference games. Evansville allows 74.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.2 points per game.

UIC averages 63.7 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 74.5 Evansville allows. Evansville’s 37.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than UIC has allowed to its opponents (41.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Coleman is averaging 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Flames. Chantrel Clayton is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Runner is averaging 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Purple Aces. Sydney Huber is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.