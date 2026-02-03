Etute leads Oregon against Illinois after 26-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (16-6, 6-5 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (17-7, 5-6 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (16-6, 6-5 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (17-7, 5-6 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays Illinois after Ehis Etute scored 26 points in Oregon’s 68-61 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Ducks are 10-3 in home games. Oregon has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Fighting Illini are 6-5 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Oregon makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Illinois averages 16.0 more points per game (78.3) than Oregon gives up to opponents (62.3).

The Ducks and Fighting Illini match up Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Jacobs is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds. Katie Fiso is averaging 15.5 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Maddie Webber is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 11.4 points. Berry Wallace is averaging 22 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

