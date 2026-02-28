English scores 16 in Nicholls State’s 68-60 win against SE Louisiana

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Trae English had 16 points in Nicholls State’s 68-60 victory over SE Louisiana on Saturday. English…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Trae English had 16 points in Nicholls State’s 68-60 victory over SE Louisiana on Saturday.

English added five assists for the Colonels (13-17, 12-9 Southland Conference). Sincere Malone scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists. Grant Sanders shot 5 of 8 from the field and 1 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

CJ Booker led the Lions (8-22, 5-16) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and four assists. Jeremy Elyzee added nine points and three blocks for SE Louisiana. Ahmed Essahaty finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

