Elliott leads Incarnate Word against SE Louisiana after 20-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-10, 8-5 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (2-18, 1-12 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits SE Louisiana after Jorja Elliott scored 20 points in Incarnate Word’s 80-70 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Lions have gone 2-7 in home games. SE Louisiana is 2-12 against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals have gone 8-5 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is third in the Southland with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Raimi McCrary averaging 2.7.

SE Louisiana’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than SE Louisiana has given up to its opponents (45.9%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eryn McKinzie is averaging 9.9 points for the Lions. Aliyah Collins is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Elliott is averaging 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Madison Cockrell is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 0-10, averaging 57.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

