Edwards scores 21, surpasses 1,000 career points in No. 3 South Carolina’s 88-45 win over Bulldogs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 21 points and No. 3 South Carolina won its eight straight over Mississippi State with a 88-45 victory on Thursday night.

Edwards surpassed 1,000 points in her career, just third sophomore to accomplish that in program history behind Shelia Foster and career-points leader A’ja Wilson — both who’ve have their jerseys haning in the rafters at Colonial Life Arena.

Edwards had nine of her team’s first 15 points as the Gamecocks (23-2, 9-1 SEC) opened a double-digit lead in the first quarter and were never pressed by the cold-shooting Bulldogs (16-8, 3-7), who’ve lost seven of the past nine after starting the season 14-1.

The Gamecocks played a second-straight game without starters Ta’Niya Latson and Agot Makeer, who had lower-leg injuries in an 81-51 win at Auburn and missed this past Monday’s 71-56 victory at Texas A&M.

South Carolina has had players in and out of the lineup due to injuries and suspensions this year, but like much of the season, has counted on those available players to keep the team winning.

Such was case with the 6-foot-3 Edwards against the Bulldogs, who finished 8-of-11 shooting and tied her career high with six assists.

Freshman Ayla McDowell made her first start for South Carolina and matched her career high with 16 points off four 3-pointers.

Madina Okot had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Gamecocks, her 14th double-double this season.

Madison Francis had 12 points to lead Mississippi State, which was held to its lowest point total of the season and made just three of its 24 3-point attempts.

Mississippi State: Hosts Georgia on Feb. 12.

South Carolina: Faces No. 19 Tennessee at home on Sunday.

