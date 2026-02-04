Eastern Washington visits Montana following Sawyer’s 31-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (5-17, 3-6 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (13-10, 7-3 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Eastern Washington Eagles (5-17, 3-6 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (13-10, 7-3 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays Eastern Washington after Te’Jon Sawyer scored 31 points in Montana’s 86-79 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Grizzlies are 8-4 in home games. Montana is 6-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 3-6 in conference play. Eastern Washington gives up 81.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

Montana scores 79.1 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 81.7 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 76.3 points per game, 3.5 more than the 72.8 Montana gives up.

The Grizzlies and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is averaging 19.4 points and 5.4 assists for the Grizzlies. Sawyer is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Moses is averaging 18 points and 3.7 assists for the Eagles. Kiree Huie is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

