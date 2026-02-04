Eastern Kentucky Colonels face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on 4-game skid

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-13, 4-6 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-16, 3-7 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-13, 4-6 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-16, 3-7 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Colonels take on FGCU.

The Colonels have gone 4-5 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is ninth in the ASUN with 14.3 assists per game led by Turner Buttry averaging 3.3.

The Eagles are 4-6 against ASUN opponents. FGCU is 3-12 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Kentucky averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 9.2 per game FGCU allows. FGCU averages 79.2 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 80.8 Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents.

The Colonels and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buttry is averaging 10.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Colonels. Montavious Myrick is averaging 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 61.6% over the past 10 games.

Rahmir Barno is averaging 12 points, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 3-7, averaging 81.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

