Eastern Illinois visits Tennessee State following Stoller’s 22-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-20, 2-10 OVC) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (3-18, 2-10 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-20, 2-10 OVC) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (3-18, 2-10 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois faces Tennessee State after Ava Stoller scored 22 points in Eastern Illinois’ 71-56 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Lady Tigers have gone 3-7 in home games. Tennessee State gives up 75.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.1 points per game.

The Panthers are 2-10 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois is sixth in the OVC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Sydney-James Desroches averaging 5.2.

Tennessee State is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 56.9 points per game, 19.0 fewer points than the 75.9 Tennessee State allows.

The Lady Tigers and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Roberts is averaging five points and 6.7 rebounds for the Lady Tigers. XaiOnna Whitfield is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Meioshe is averaging 6.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Stoller is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Tigers: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.