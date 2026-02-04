East Tennessee State plays Wofford on 3-game win streak

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-11, 3-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-10, 5-2 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-11, 3-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-10, 5-2 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Buccaneers take on Wofford.

The Terriers have gone 6-3 in home games. Wofford is third in the SoCon with 11.8 assists per game led by Gabby Mundy averaging 4.0.

The Buccaneers have gone 3-3 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is second in the SoCon with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Meghan Downing averaging 4.3.

Wofford scores 68.4 points, 10.6 more per game than the 57.8 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Wofford gives up.

The Terriers and Buccaneers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Queen Ikhiuwu is scoring 14.8 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Terriers. Mundy is averaging 17.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Anala Nelson is averaging 10.4 points for the Buccaneers. Daniela Lopez is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 57.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points.

